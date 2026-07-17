Maharashtra implements aggregator policy, mandates licensing, fare safeguards

In a bid to regulate app-based transport services, the Maharashtra government has implemented its long-awaited aggregator policy, introducing provisions on licensing, passenger safety, fare regulation and carpooling.

Announcing the rollout, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said lakhs of passengers across the state rely on app-based transport services every day but continue to face issues due to the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework.

“The absence of a uniform regulatory framework in the app-based transport sector had raised several issues concerning passenger safety, drivers’ earnings, arbitrary fare structures, delays in grievance redressal and government revenue. The new policy provides a legal and transparent framework to address these issues,” Sarnaik said.