Maharashtra implements aggregator policy, mandates licensing, fare safeguards

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In a bid to regulate app-based transport services, the Maharashtra government has implemented its long-awaited aggregator policy, introducing provisions on licensing, passenger safety, fare regulation and carpooling.
Announcing the rollout, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said lakhs of passengers across the state rely on app-based transport services every day but continue to face issues due to the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework.
“The absence of a uniform regulatory framework in the app-based transport sector had raised several issues concerning passenger safety, drivers’ earnings, arbitrary fare structures, delays in grievance redressal and government revenue. The new policy provides a legal and transparent framework to address these issues,” Sarnaik said.
The implementation follows the state Cabinet’s approval of the Maharashtra Aggregator Cabs Policy in April last year. The government subsequently released the draft Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025, inviting suggestions from stakeholders before finalising the framework.
Under the policy, all aggregator companies must obtain a licence from the State Transport Authority and will be issued a unique identification number on payment of the prescribed fee. The government will also set up a centralised portal for real-time monitoring of vehicles registered with aggregators.
The portal will integrate GPS tracking, driver verification and enforcement mechanisms, enabling authorities to monitor compliance and take action against violations.
Aggregators will also be required to operate a 24-hour call centre and appoint a grievance redressal officer to ensure prompt resolution of customer complaints.
To address concerns over dynamic pricing, the policy introduces safeguards against excessive surge pricing, arbitrary fare reductions and overcharging. It also mandates that drivers receive at least 80 per cent of each fare.
The policy seeks to prevent fleet concentration by capping the number of vehicles a single owner can register on one app-based platform. In Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, one owner can register a maximum of 50 vehicles on a platform, while the limit has been set at 25 vehicles in the rest of the state.
It also gives legal recognition to carpooling by allowing cost-sharing among passengers while prohibiting private vehicle owners from earning profits through such services. Officials said the measure aims to promote affordable travel, reduce traffic congestion and pollution, and encourage the gradual adoption of electric vehicles.
The policy further reiterates the Transport Department’s recently issued directive making badges mandatory for drivers engaged in commercial passenger transport. Drivers can obtain the badge by meeting prescribed eligibility criteria, including possessing a domicile certificate and demonstrating a working knowledge of Marathi.
App-based transport unions welcomed the policy, saying it brings long-awaited regulatory clarity to the sector.
“This is a much-needed move to provide relief and ease of earning for drivers and brings all aggregators within the legal ambit,” said Rizwan Shaikh, president of the Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh’s App-Based Transport Unit.
While welcoming most provisions, Shaikh urged the government to introduce category-wise base fares for different vehicle segments, including hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs.
“A category-wise base fare would help guarantee minimum earnings for drivers,” he said.
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