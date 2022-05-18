Maharashtra: IMD issues thunderstorm warning for 12 districts, heatwave in four districts

Heatwave and pre-monsoon showers are likely to hit different parts of the state starting Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely in south Madhya Maharashtra, south Konkan and some districts of Marathwada. While the next heatwave is likely in the north Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha districts from May 17 to 21, the IMD forecast said.

According to the district forecast and warning issued by the IMD, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad are very likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places on May 18 and 19.

Whereas heatwave alert is issued for Akola and Amaravati districts till Sunday and in Yavatmal and Washim districts on May 18.

On Tuesday, Wardha was the hottest in the state with a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is likely to further move ahead in the coming two days. As of Tuesday evening, conditions are favourable for the advancement of the monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands and some parts of eastern Bay of Bengal during the next two days, the IMD said.

The normal dates for the monsoon to cover the entire state are June 12 to June 15. This time too, the monsoon is likely to reach Maharashtra around the same time. The official date for the arrival of the monsoon over Mumbai is June 11. The city is yet to witness pre-monsoon showers.