Maharashtra: I-T officials disguised as ‘baraatis’ raid 2 businessmen, recover cash and gold worth Rs 70 crore

Income tax officials, who disguised themselves as baraatis attending a wedding in order to deflect attention, conducted raids at properties linked to two businessmen in Jalna district of Maharashtra. As per an I-T official, they recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 56 crore and gold and jewellery worth Rs 14 crore along with other incriminating documents.

An official said that the raids were conducted by I-T officials between August 3 to August 9 at Aurangabad, Jalna and Mumbai in connection with the case. The I-T officials said that they found tax evasion by the businessmen of over Rs 120 crore.

A press release issued by the I-T department stated, “The Income Tax Department carried out a search operation on 03.08.2022 on two major groups engaged in the manufacturing of steel TMT Bars. The search operation covered more than 30 premises spread over Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik and Mumbai. During the course of the search operation, several incriminating evidence have been found and seized.”

It added, “The initial analysis of seized evidence of both the groups has revealed that they were engaged in large scale tax evasion, resorting to inflation of expenditure through bogus purchases from several entities. These entities have also been found to be involved in GST frauds. Evidence has also been found of excess stock of raw materials, not recorded in the books of account, exceeding Rs. 120 crores.”

An official said that examination of evidence of one of the groups further reveals that it has indulged in layering its unaccounted income through bogus unsecured loans and share premium, obtained from Kolkata-based shell companies.

“The search team has also detected a large number of lockers of both the groups, opened in the names of employees of the companies, which were maintained with a co-operative bank. During the search operation, more than 30 bank lockers, including several lockers in the co-operative bank, were searched. Huge unaccounted cash and gold jewellery has been found and seized from these lockers,” the official added.

Furthermore, a substantial amount of unaccounted cash has been seized from a secret room located on the farm house belonging to one of the groups. So far, the search operation has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs 56 crore and bullion and jewellery worth Rs 14 crore. “Further, investigations are in progress,” the official added.

Advertisement

The I-T officials said that the raids began on August 3 when the officials, with assistance from a team of the local police. went to Nashik in a total of 120 separate vehicles. The vehicles went separately and in order to ensure that no eyebrows were raised, they were decorated with wedding paraphernalia to give an impression that the people were baraatis going to attend a wedding. Some of the cars had the board ‘dulhan hum le jayenge’ to show that they were from the bridegroom’s side.

Once they entered Nashik, they conducted raids at the premises, including warehouses and farmhouses related to the two steel businessmen. The team later took the cash to a local State Bank of India branch and it took them over 11 hours to count the cash.