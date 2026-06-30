Own a vehicle in Maharashtra? You could face a ₹1,000 fine from July 1 without an HSRP

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In an enforcement action affecting lakhs of vehicle owners, the Maharashtra government will begin strict action from July 1 against vehicles that have not been fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) by the June 30 deadline.
The state Transport Department will levy fines of up to Rs 1,000 under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which governs registration marks on motor vehicles, for non-compliance with the HSRP mandate. The directive primarily applies to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.
High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) are aluminium vehicle registration plates equipped with security features such as a chromium-based hologram, tamper-proof snap locks, and a laser-etched unique 10-digit serial number designed to prevent theft, counterfeiting and duplication.
Unlike conventional number plates, which can be removed or altered with relative ease, HSRPs are fitted using non-removable snap-on locks, making them difficult to tamper with or replace. They also aid in identifying stolen vehicles by linking key details, including the engine and chassis numbers, to a centralised database through the unique 10-digit identification number.
Highlighting the significance of the initiative earlier, State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had said, “HSRP is an extremely important mechanism to prevent vehicle theft, fake number plates, and the misuse of vehicles in criminal activities.”
Introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport in December 2018 to prevent vehicle-related frauds, the Centre mandated HSRP for new vehicles nationwide in 2019, making it mandatory for older vehicles later.
In Maharashtra, the HSRP fitting charges are Rs 450 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers, and Rs 745 for light, medium and heavy motor vehicles.
Repeated deadline extensions
According to Transport Department officials, only 1.07 crore, or about 51 per cent, of the 2.10 crore eligible vehicles in Maharashtra have so far been fitted with HSRPs.
The relatively low compliance rate comes despite the state government extending the deadline multiple times. Most recently, on May 14, the Transport Department extended the deadline from its earlier schedule to June 30, citing the need to provide vehicle owners additional time to comply with the mandate and avoid inconvenience.
Under the revised timeline, vehicle owners were directed to either complete HSRP installation or register for a fitment appointment by the end of June. Despite the extension, nearly half of the eligible vehicles are yet to be covered, prompting the government to proceed with enforcement measures from July 1.
Apart from imposing fines, the Transport Department, in coordination with the Traffic Police, will conduct a statewide inspection drive to verify compliance with the HSRP mandate.
The crackdown is also expected to affect access to several routine services at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). According to Transport Department officials, vehicles that have not been fitted with HSRPs will not be able to avail services such as change of address, permit renewals, re-registration and transfer of ownership until they comply with the requirement.
With the June 30 deadline looming, authorities have urged owners of eligible vehicles to install HSRPs at the earliest to avoid penalties and disruptions to vehicle-related services. The mandate forms a broader push to strengthen vehicle security, streamline identification systems, and curb the use of fake registration plates across Maharashtra.
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