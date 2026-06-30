Own a vehicle in Maharashtra? You could face a ₹1,000 fine from July 1 without an HSRP

Unlike conventional number plates, which can be removed or altered with relative ease, HSRPs are fitted using non-removable snap-on locks, making them difficult to tamper with or replace. (Photo/PTI)

In an enforcement action affecting lakhs of vehicle owners, the Maharashtra government will begin strict action from July 1 against vehicles that have not been fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) by the June 30 deadline.

The state Transport Department will levy fines of up to Rs 1,000 under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which governs registration marks on motor vehicles, for non-compliance with the HSRP mandate. The directive primarily applies to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

What is HSRP?

High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) are aluminium vehicle registration plates equipped with security features such as a chromium-based hologram, tamper-proof snap locks, and a laser-etched unique 10-digit serial number designed to prevent theft, counterfeiting and duplication.