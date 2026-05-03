Maharashtra HSC results: 7,510 students score 90% and above, 3,466 from Mumbai

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As Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result for year 2026,7510 students across the state have scored 90 per cent and above, with Mumbai division accounting for the highest share – 3466 of them.
Although, the overall pass percentage of the Mumbai division has witnessed a significant drop, it boasts of having the biggest share of high scoring candidates.
Among students scoring 90 per cent and above, Mumbai division is followed by Amravati with 1003 students, which is not close to 3466 students. All other divisions have less than 1000 students in this bracket of high-scoring candidates.
Mumbai division, which covers districts such as Thane, Raigad, Palghar along with Mumbai city and suburbs saw 3,24,739 students registering for the HSC 2026 exams.
Out of these 3,23,501 appeared for the exam and 2,91,415 passed it recording pass percentage of 90.08 per cent. This is considerably lower than the pass percentage of 92.93 per cent recorded in the year 2025, when it had marginally increased from the 91.95 per cent recorded in the year 2024.
With decline in the pass percentage, the Mumbai division has also lowered its rank among nine divisions.
This year it ranks fifth among nine divisions after Konkan (94.14), Pune (91.25), Amravati (90.92) and Nashik (90.72). Last year, Mumbai division ranked third, breaking a three-year trend of placing last among the nine divisions.
Along with decline in overall pass-percentage for the state, almost all streams offered under HSC have witnessed a drop in pass percentage, as opposed to last year when only Arts stream had recorded a fall in pass percentage.
Among high scorers from the city
Prathamesh Shinde
St. Xavier’s College
96.5% in Science stream
Resident of Worli
“I took science because logic is better than subjects like history and geography . I enjoy mathematics and got a full score in it. Aspiring for engineering admission, I aim to clear MHTCET. Taking inspiration from Elon Musk, I want to bring change through machine learning and create something of my own for which I will be remembered.”
Aarush Joshi
St. Xavier’s College,
96.67% in Arts Stream
Resident of Chembur
“Teachers and mentors play a key role since they have a lot of understanding in checking papers. If they are checking 200 papers, and almost all answers are similar; if your answer is different, you are more likely to get half a mark more, which would increase your overall marks.”
Jyotirmay Bhadech
N M College
98% in Commerce
Resident of Malad
“Exams are a lot of pressure. I worked to keep my mind calm. I was worried about subjects like English and Organisational Commerce. But I overcame it by practising, going for tuitions etc. and ended up scoring 86/100 and 94/100 in those subjects respectively. Now my focus is on preparing for CA.”
Against odds
Kaushiki Patel, a visually challenged student from St. Xavier’s College, scored 89.67% in the Arts stream. A Santacruz resident, she lost her vision to retinopathy at six and a half months of age. She chose French as a second language. Despite the lack of resources in Braille, she excelled with 99/100.
An aspiring lawyer, Kaushiki has already topped the PWD category of CLAT in Maharashtra and secured an All-India rank of 6. She is set to join Maharashtra National Law University. “Never get discouraged by your situation—fight and work hard. There is always a way out,” she says.
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