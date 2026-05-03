Maharashtra HSC results: 7,510 students score 90% and above, 3,466 from Mumbai

Among students scoring 90 per cent and above, Mumbai division is followed by Amravati with 1003 students, which is not close to 3466 students (Representational image/ Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

As Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result for year 2026,7510 students across the state have scored 90 per cent and above, with Mumbai division accounting for the highest share – 3466 of them.

Although, the overall pass percentage of the Mumbai division has witnessed a significant drop, it boasts of having the biggest share of high scoring candidates.

Among students scoring 90 per cent and above, Mumbai division is followed by Amravati with 1003 students, which is not close to 3466 students. All other divisions have less than 1000 students in this bracket of high-scoring candidates.

Mumbai division, which covers districts such as Thane, Raigad, Palghar along with Mumbai city and suburbs saw 3,24,739 students registering for the HSC 2026 exams.