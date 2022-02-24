Maharashtra: HSC question papers catch fire, exams likely to be postponed

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations of the Maharashtra State Board, scheduled to be held on March 5 and 7, are likely to be postponed, said officials. This comes after the question papers for these days were up in flames Wednesday morning when a truck carrying them caught fire near the Sangamner Ghat in Ahmednagar district.

“These were question papers for one of the total nine divisions. Reprinting would have been an option if there were enough days left for the exam. More so, the question paper bundles have to be opened in front of students at the exam centres and the fire has compromised it. A new set of question papers will have to be printed for all the divisions now, which will take time,” said Sharad Gosavi, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board.

Gosavi added that the board will provide more clarity on the examinations Thursday.

Around 2.5 lakh question papers of 25 subjects, including Marathi, Hindi and other minor languages, were gutted in this fire. The question papers were meant for the Pune division and the truck was in transit when the incident occurred.