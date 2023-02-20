Maharashtra HSC exam starts tomorrow, students to get 10 additional minutes 

The Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examination of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will begin Tuesday (February 21). A total of 14,57293 candidates — 792780 boys and 664441 girls — have registered for the examination.

The exam will be held at 10,388 centres. The highest registration is for the Science stream with 66,0780 candidates, followed by Arts at 40,4761 and Commerce at 34,5532. The remaining appear from vocational or ITI courses.

Following the ‘copy-free board exam’ campaign of the state board, which the Maharashtra government also supports, several new measures have been adopted this year. The entire process of transportation of the question papers from the main centres to all the exam centres, followed by its distribution, will now be recorded as video through mobile phones. Additionally, the person responsible for the transportation of question papers, which has to be done discreetly, will have to keep the GPRS systems on for the entire time.

Candidates must reach their respective exam centres half an hour before the scheduled beginning of the paper. For example, for a paper expected to start at 11 am, candidates must be seated in the exam hall by 10.30 am.

The board has decided to discontinue distributing question papers ten minutes before the beginning of the exam to control malpractices. However, following demands by students and parents, ten additional minutes are now added at the end of the exam.

The board has also declared contact numbers of counsellors for students and parents to seek help if they are feeling any stress or pressure due to the exam. Some of these numbers are: 7387400970/8308755241/9834951752/8421150528/9373546299

Apart from this, the board has also declared separate helplines to resolve technical doubts, if any. Questions related to rules or regulations, seating arrangements, exam centres, and delay in reaching the centre among all will be resolved through these helplines.

For Mumbai division: 022-27881075/022-27893756

Separate helpline numbers for all nine divisions will be available on their respective websites.