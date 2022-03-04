Maharashtra: HSC exam begins today amid Board adopting student-friendly measures

As Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam begins on Friday, the first paper will start at 10.30 am, as opposed to the earlier 11 am – thanks to the additional time provided to students to complete the paper as many do not have enough writing practice due to online learning for the last two years amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In all, while 1485826 candidates will appear for the exam from across Maharashtra, there are 335020 candidates from Mumbai division alone.

Many several student-friendly measures have been adopted this year by the Maharashtra State Board – starting from giving additional time to complete the papers and reducing syllabus to allowing candidates to sit for the exams in their respective schools and junior colleges. This year, Mumbai division alone has 1282 exam centres.

The last HSC examination was held in February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. In 2021, the exam was cancelled due to the second wave of the pandemic. The results were declared based on internal assessment as well as marks obtained by students in previous academic years.

“The board is thoroughly prepared to hold the exam. Students should not have to appear for exams under pressure as several measures have been taken to ensure their comfort,” said Subhash Borse, Secretary of the Mumbai Division of Maharashtra State Board.

The State Board has also issued special helplines this year to help resolve any doubts that students might have regarding the offline examination. This was introduced after many students opposed the offline exam.