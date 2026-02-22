HSC chemistry exam | Not a paper leak, no re-exam’: Board clarifies after 2 held over paper circulation

Two individuals have been arrested by the Nagpur Police in connection with alleged circulation of the HSC Chemistry question paper on a WhatsApp group shortly before the examination.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar, Pallavi Smart
6 min readMumbai, NagpurUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 10:38 PM IST
The suspected leak surfaced on February 18 in Nagpur’s Mankapur areaThe suspected leak surfaced on February 18 in Nagpur’s Mankapur area. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education clarified that in the incident where two persons were arrested by the Nagpur Police in connection with alleged circulation of the HSC Chemistry question paper on WhatsApp, did not qualify as a paper leak, and that no re-examination would be conducted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Two individuals have been arrested by the Nagpur Police in connection with alleged circulation of the HSC Chemistry question paper on a WhatsApp group shortly before the examination. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has, however, clarified that the incident did not qualify as a paper leak and that no re-examination will be conducted.

According to Nagpur Police, one of the accused is associated with a small tuition class and the other is a member of the WhatsApp group through which the paper was circulated. Sadar Police Inspector Amol Deshmukh said, “The arrests were made at 3 am today. Interrogation is ongoing and further details will emerge. Until we reach the main source, we cannot disclose identities.” He added that students have not yet been questioned as examinations are underway. The tuition class reportedly has around 10 to 12 students.

The suspected leak surfaced on February 18 in Nagpur’s Mankapur area, when an invigilator at St Ursula’s College grew suspicious after a girl student took nearly 20 minutes in the washroom during the Chemistry examination scheduled for 11 am. On searching, a mobile phone was found in her possession.

Shital Peter, Principal of the centre, said the matter was immediately escalated. “On February 18, as per routine procedure, girls were checked inside a room and boys outside before entering the exam hall. Everything was normal until about an hour into the exam, when a girl from SFS College, Seminary Hills whose centre was at our college went to the washroom and did not return for nearly 20 minutes,” she told The Indian Express.

She added, “When she came back, the invigilator found her behaviour suspicious and checked her, discovering a mobile phone in her pocket. The conductor, who was on rounds, was called and quietly took her outside along with her writing material and the phone. The girl began crying and claimed she had not cheated, but she was informed that merely carrying a phone into the exam hall is a violation in itself.”

On checking the device, authorities found that an image of the Chemistry paper had been received on a WhatsApp group around 10.37 am to 10.40 am, minutes before the examination began. Further examination revealed that the Physics paper held on February 16 had also been shared in the same group around 10.30 am. Around 12 students were part of the group.

Story continues below this ad

According to officials, the student had accessed the message during the initial checking process but did not open it. Authorities said she did not gain any benefit as she was unable to use the phone inside the hall. Another student who was part of the same WhatsApp group was later questioned; her phone, found in her bag, confirmed her presence in the group. Police subsequently took over the investigation.

Police sources said the accused, during custody, revealed that they had received the question papers from another WhatsApp group. Following this disclosure, the police have expanded their investigation.

The girl was distraught and had broken down crying. The principal said she consoled the girl and refrained from immediately filing a copying case, considering the child’s mental state.

While initial concerns were raised over a possible leak, Board officials stressed that the timing of the circulation ruled out a systemic breach.

Story continues below this ad

Nandkumar Bedse, Chairperson of MSBSHSE, said, “The Board has registered an FIR in connection with the incident and police investigation is underway. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible, based on the findings of the probe.”

He added, “This is ten minutes after all students are already seated in the exam hall. As a result it is clear that it has not been of any help to students at large. The timing also suggests that the image was taken after the bundle of question papers was opened, which doesn’t happen before they reach respective exam centres and are opened only sometime before the scheduled time of the paper which was 11am for the said paper.”

Bedse clarified that only questions were found on the particular student’s phone, and a decision on disciplinary action against her is yet to be taken. For now, she has been permitted to appear for the remaining examinations.
He also rejected speculation about the involvement of Board officials. “While police are investigating the matter, the Board too will conduct an internal inquiry to determine at what stage this breach occurred. And strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” he said, noting that Board offices have limited staff who are not involved in the day to day handling of sealed question paper bundles. Those responsibilities are carried out by teachers appointed for specific examination duties.

Board officials reiterated that the HSC examinations will continue as per schedule and there will be no re-examination for the Chemistry paper, as the circulation was limited to a single WhatsApp group involving a few students.

Story continues below this ad

The incident comes against the backdrop of recurring cases in recent years where images of question papers were circulated minutes before exams. Until last year, sealed bundles were opened about ten minutes before the scheduled start to give students reading time, a practice suspected to have created a window for photographs to be taken and shared. The Board has since revised the system. Question papers are now distributed strictly at the scheduled start time 11 am in this case and students are compensated with an additional ten minutes at the end of the exam.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
IND vs SA
South Africa beat India by 76 runs in Super 8 showdown
Although the crime drama might now feel like just another mainstream movie, a closer look and analysis, against the backdrop of the cinema of its era, would prove that it was a risky project, especially for Mammootty.
Mammootty-Sumalatha’s blockbuster was born from an astrologer’s prediction; Joshiy was initially sceptical to direct it
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
IND vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement