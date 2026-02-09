Maharashtra HSC board exams begin tomorrow; 248 centres declared sensitive

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Maharashtra State Board’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 10, with 15,32,487 candidates registered across the state. As many as 248 examination centres, where malpractice or other issues were reported in the past five years, have been declared sensitive.
Of the total candidates, 7,99,773 are from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).
The gender ratio continues to remain skewed, with 8,20,229 male candidates, 7,12,240 female candidates and 18 transgender candidates registered for the exams.
The examinations will be conducted across 10,664 junior colleges, with students appearing at 3,387 main centres. “Ninety-five per cent of these centres are equipped with CCTV cameras,” said Nandkumar Bedse, temporary chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
Copy-free initiative
As part of the annual copy-free initiative launched by the state government, staff at the 172 centres that do not have CCTV cameras have been transferred. In addition, the board has declared 248 centres as sensitive.
A total of 271 flying squads have been appointed across the state. Vigilance committees have also been constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the District Collector, while special flying squads have been formed by the divisional boards. Board members and district-level government officers have been instructed to conduct surprise visits to examination centres.
Cases will be registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982, against those who instigate, aid or abet malpractices, as well as those directly involved in such acts at any examination centre.
The state board has also clarified that xerox centres will remain closed within a 500-metre radius of examination centres, instead of the usual 100 metres.
Instructions for students
Candidates have been instructed to reach their examination centres at least half an hour before the scheduled start time. Students appearing for the morning session must be present in the examination hall by 10.30 am, while those appearing for the afternoon session must report by 2.30 pm. As per existing norms, an additional 10 minutes will be provided at the end of the stipulated examination time.
For mental health support, 10 counsellors have been appointed at the state board level, while two counsellors have been appointed at the divisional board level for each district, who will be available to students over the phone.
The counsellors’ helpline numbers are: 9960644411, 7972573742, 9834984583, 9359978315, 8169202214, 9371661255, 7208421381, 7701956068, 8421159528, 9404783996.
|
Gender
|
Candidates
|
Male
|
8,20,229
|
Female
|
7,12,240
|
Transgender
|
18
|
Branch
|
Candidates
|
Science
|
7,99,773
|
Arts
|
3,80,692
|
Commerce
|
3,20,152
|
Vocational
|
27,378
|
ITI
|
4,492
