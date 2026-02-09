Maharashtra HSC board exams begin tomorrow; 248 centres declared sensitive

The examinations will be conducted across 10,664 junior colleges, with students appearing at 3,387 main centres. (File image)

The Maharashtra State Board’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 10, with 15,32,487 candidates registered across the state. As many as 248 examination centres, where malpractice or other issues were reported in the past five years, have been declared sensitive.

Of the total candidates, 7,99,773 are from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

The gender ratio continues to remain skewed, with 8,20,229 male candidates, 7,12,240 female candidates and 18 transgender candidates registered for the exams.

The examinations will be conducted across 10,664 junior colleges, with students appearing at 3,387 main centres. “Ninety-five per cent of these centres are equipped with CCTV cameras,” said Nandkumar Bedse, temporary chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).