Maharashtra to roll out HPV vaccination for 9.84 lakh adolescent girls in 3-month drive

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra is set to vaccinate nearly 9.84 lakh 14-year-old girls in a three-month drive against cervical cancer, marking the state’s entry into the nationwide HPV immunisation programme, after which the vaccine will be integrated into routine immunisation.
Ahead of the nationwide campaign launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ajmer, Rajasthan on Saturday, Maharashtra has procured 9,47,380 doses of Gardasil-4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against four strains of the virus, including types 16 and 18, which account for around 70 per cent of cervical cancer cases globally.
The doses are being stored at the state vaccine depot in Pune under a strict cold chain system, maintained between +2°C and +8°C and monitored through Vaccine Vial Monitors to ensure potency. Vaccine Vial Monitors are heat-sensitive labels that indicate whether a vaccine has been exposed to excessive heat and remains effective.
Dr. Kailas Baviskar, Deputy Director of Health Services, said the campaign targets girls who have completed 14 years but not yet 15. “Each eligible girl will receive a single 0.5 ml dose intramuscularly in the left upper arm, with a mark made with marker on the left little fingernail for identification. This vaccination is voluntary and parental consent is required for this,” he said.
Officials said the vaccine will be available at Primary Health Centres, rural hospitals, district and regional hospitals, Municipal Corporation facilities and Government Medical Colleges across the state. All registrations and vaccination certificates will be managed digitally through the government’s U-WIN portal, with parents able to self-register, provide OTP-based consent or submit physical forms where connectivity is limited.
Preparations for the rollout have been underway for months. In September 2025, the Union Health Ministry conducted a state-level trainers’ workshop in Pune. By February, the Public Health Department had trained 100 district and municipal officers, 7,819 civil service officers, 17,206 health workers, 79,264 ASHA workers and 83,356 Anganwadi workers.
“The campaign will be launched in coordination with the School Education Department, Women and Child Development Department and Tribal Department. We have been conducting awareness campaigns through Anganwadi and ASHA workers to educate families about the importance of HPV vaccination,” Dr. Baviskar said.
After the HPV vaccine, mild side effects such as fever, headache or swelling at the injection site may occur, usually resolving within two to three days. Officials said medical facilities will be available at each vaccination site. The vaccine is not recommended for girls outside the target age group, those who are pregnant, severely ill, allergic to yeast or already vaccinated with HPV vaccines such as Gardasil, Cervavac or Cervarix. Parents have been advised not to send girls on an empty stomach to prevent fainting episodes.
The intensive campaign will run for three months before HPV vaccination is offered on routine immunisation days throughout the year.
“Just as we defeated polio, we will win the battle against cervical cancer too. The campaign slogan, ‘Lass Aplya Lekichi, Suraksha Tichya Bhavishyachi’ (The vaccine for our daughters, protection for their future), has been widely promoted across schools and community centres,” Dr. Baviskar said.
Once PM launches the campaign on Saturday, it will be simultaneously launched in Maharashtra at B.Y.L. Nair Hospital, Mumbai, where five healthy 14‑year‑old girls will receive the vaccine in the presence of state health officials.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram