Maharashtra to roll out HPV vaccination for 9.84 lakh adolescent girls in 3-month drive

Maharashtra has procured 9,47,380 doses of Gardasil-4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against four strains of the virus. (Getty file photo)

Maharashtra is set to vaccinate nearly 9.84 lakh 14-year-old girls in a three-month drive against cervical cancer, marking the state’s entry into the nationwide HPV immunisation programme, after which the vaccine will be integrated into routine immunisation.

Ahead of the nationwide campaign launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ajmer, Rajasthan on Saturday, Maharashtra has procured 9,47,380 doses of Gardasil-4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against four strains of the virus, including types 16 and 18, which account for around 70 per cent of cervical cancer cases globally.

The doses are being stored at the state vaccine depot in Pune under a strict cold chain system, maintained between +2°C and +8°C and monitored through Vaccine Vial Monitors to ensure potency. Vaccine Vial Monitors are heat-sensitive labels that indicate whether a vaccine has been exposed to excessive heat and remains effective.