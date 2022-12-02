Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act Amendment Bill gets President nod

In a development that will pave way for redevelopment of dangerous or dilapidated Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) owned residential buildings, or Cess buildings, President of India Draupadi Murmu has approved the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act Amendment Bill, a statement from the government said on Friday. Presently, there are 56 cess buildings in Mumbai city, where redevelopment has been stalled or is incomplete.

In 2020, the Maharashtra government had passed the bill amending the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Act 1976, and it had been awaiting the final nod from the President. With the latest development, Mhada has been empowered to directly take over such cess buildings, where redevelopment is stalled, and redevelop them. Redevelopment of several buildings gets stalled due to disputes between tenants and landowners.

If any cess building is declared dilapidated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the owner of the building is given a chance to submit a redevelopment proposal within six months. If the owner fails to do so, the residents are given another six months’ time to submit a redevelopment proposal, and if this is not done either, Mhada can take possession of the building for redevelopment. In such a case, the owner is provided compensation of a certain portion of value of the built-up area by ready reckoner rate.

On July 28, the state government had submitted all requisite documents to the Union home ministry. The statement on Friday said, “Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis consistently followed up for the approval.”