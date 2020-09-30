Lockdown in Maharashtra: Hotels, food courts, restaurants to operate at 50% capacity from Oct 5

Health workers testing people for coronavirus in Mumbai (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Further easing restrictions, the Maharashtra government Wednesday announced reopening of restaurants and resumption of trains originating and terminating in the state from October 5. However, capital Mumbai’s suburban train services will remain suspended except for essential service providers.

In a statement, the state government extended the statewide lockdown till October 31. The government also announced a number of relaxations in opening of businesses under “Mission Begin Again”.

Hotels, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity from October 5. Separate SOPs will be issued by the state tourism department for necessary precautions to be taken while operating these establishments. Here are the India unlock 5.0 guidelines

Besides, all industrial and manufacturing units of non-essential items in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) would be allowed to operate.

The trains originating and ending their journey within the state will be started with immediate effect.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and any kind of large social gathering will remain closed till October 31.

The Railways will increase the frequency of local trains in the MMR. Local trains in Pune region will restart with protocols and procedures adopted in the MMR.

