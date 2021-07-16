scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Must Read

Maharashtra: Hotelier commits suicide in Virar

The deceased was identified as Karunakaran B Putran, who ran a hotel with a restaurant and bar attached in the Virar area in a partnership with some others.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 16, 2021 3:42:41 am
The victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the hotel rooms.

A 48-YEAR-OLD hotelier allegedly died by suicide at his hotel in the Virar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Karunakaran B Putran, who ran a hotel with a restaurant and bar attached in the Virar area in a partnership with some others.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9 am on Thursday. The victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the hotel rooms. Police said they found a suicide note in which he mentioned his dire financial situation arising from the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, Putran’s wife alleged that he was being pressured to pay up the pending rent for the property out of which he ran the hotel.

The Arnala police in Virar under have registered an accidental death report in the matter.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement