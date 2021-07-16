Maharashtra: Hotelier commits suicide in Virar

The victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the hotel rooms.

A 48-YEAR-OLD hotelier allegedly died by suicide at his hotel in the Virar area of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Karunakaran B Putran, who ran a hotel with a restaurant and bar attached in the Virar area in a partnership with some others.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9 am on Thursday. The victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the hotel rooms. Police said they found a suicide note in which he mentioned his dire financial situation arising from the Covid-19 induced lockdowns.

However, Putran’s wife alleged that he was being pressured to pay up the pending rent for the property out of which he ran the hotel.

The Arnala police in Virar under have registered an accidental death report in the matter.