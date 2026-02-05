Maharashtra to host ‘Pulse’ to establish state’s global presence in healthcare

Chairing a review meeting at his official residence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to organise the conference on a grand scale and utilise the platform to build a ‘Maharashtra Brand’ in medical wellness tourism.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 5, 2026 09:17 PM IST
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis (File Photo)
Maharashtra is set to host a medical conference, named ‘Pulse’, aimed at establishing its global presence in the healthcare sector on March 27 and 28. Over 2,900 medical experts, researchers, and dignitaries from India and across the world are likely to participate in the conference.

With people increasingly opting for wellness-based therapies over conventional expensive treatments, Fadnavis noted that Maharashtra has immense potential in the wellness sector. He instructed that AYUSH systems of medicine should be integrated into wellness initiatives.

Highlighting the role of innovation, CM Fadnavis said several startups are working in the medical field and emphasised encouraging maximum startup participation in the conference.

He stated that discussions based on cutting-edge research would help startups develop simple, affordable, and effective treatments for diseases such as cancer.

He also stressed ensuring participation of global healthcare investors, which could lead to investments in Maharashtra’s Bulk Drug Park. Departments were instructed to appoint nodal officers and work in coordination to ensure that the conference delivers significant benefits to the state’s healthcare ecosystem.

Minister of State Madhuri Misal said agreements should be signed with healthcare investors during the conference to strengthen rural healthcare infrastructure.

About the ‘Pulse’ Conference

  • To be inaugurated on March 27.
  • Will feature plenary sessions, a 360-degree dome, and dedicated startup pavilions.
  • Stalls showcasing cutting- edge industry research will be set up.
  • Senior officials from WHO and UNESCO will participate.
  • Vice-Chancellors and researchers from leading global medical universities will attend.
  • Panel discussions, workshops, and case studies will focus on future medical education, digital health, artificial intelligence, and treatment research.
  • Will include exhibitions, roundtable discussions, and Tech Talks.

