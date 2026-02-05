Maharashtra to host ‘Pulse’ to establish state’s global presence in healthcare

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra is set to host a medical conference, named ‘Pulse’, aimed at establishing its global presence in the healthcare sector on March 27 and 28. Over 2,900 medical experts, researchers, and dignitaries from India and across the world are likely to participate in the conference.
Chairing a review meeting at his official residence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to organise the conference on a grand scale and utilise the platform to build a ‘Maharashtra Brand’ in medical wellness tourism. Minister of State for Public Health department Madhuri Misal was present during the meeting.
With people increasingly opting for wellness-based therapies over conventional expensive treatments, Fadnavis noted that Maharashtra has immense potential in the wellness sector. He instructed that AYUSH systems of medicine should be integrated into wellness initiatives.
Highlighting the role of innovation, CM Fadnavis said several startups are working in the medical field and emphasised encouraging maximum startup participation in the conference.
He stated that discussions based on cutting-edge research would help startups develop simple, affordable, and effective treatments for diseases such as cancer.
He also stressed ensuring participation of global healthcare investors, which could lead to investments in Maharashtra’s Bulk Drug Park. Departments were instructed to appoint nodal officers and work in coordination to ensure that the conference delivers significant benefits to the state’s healthcare ecosystem.
Minister of State Madhuri Misal said agreements should be signed with healthcare investors during the conference to strengthen rural healthcare infrastructure.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Zeenat Aman, the legendary Bollywood actress, has become popular among Gen Z on Instagram. Her posts reflect on her past roles and address problematic themes in Hindi cinema, highlighting the importance of consent and mutual respect in relationships. She acknowledges her own role in perpetuating toxic ideas and her growth adds to her legacy as a diva.