Maharashtra to host ‘Pulse’ to establish state’s global presence in healthcare

Maharashtra is set to host a medical conference, named ‘Pulse’, aimed at establishing its global presence in the healthcare sector on March 27 and 28. Over 2,900 medical experts, researchers, and dignitaries from India and across the world are likely to participate in the conference.

Chairing a review meeting at his official residence, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed officials to organise the conference on a grand scale and utilise the platform to build a ‘Maharashtra Brand’ in medical wellness tourism. Minister of State for Public Health department Madhuri Misal was present during the meeting.

With people increasingly opting for wellness-based therapies over conventional expensive treatments, Fadnavis noted that Maharashtra has immense potential in the wellness sector. He instructed that AYUSH systems of medicine should be integrated into wellness initiatives.