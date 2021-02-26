Maharashtra: Hospitals in eastern suburbs see rise in Covid patient admission

Across Maharashtra, 14 districts have more than 1,000 active cases. Mumbai, Thane, Amravati, Nagpur and Pune have over 5,000 active infections. (Representational)

MAJOR PRIVATE hospitals in eastern suburbs of Mumbai are witnessing a rise in patient admissions as Covid-19 records an uptick this month, with cases concentrated in Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and Govandi.

In the Mulund jumbo Covid-19 facility, daily admissions have risen from 10 to 15 to 35 to 45 in a fortnight. The facility is admitting patients from Thane, Mulund, Ghatkopar and Bhandup.

“We have activated all 1,650 beds at the centre. Additional manpower and consumables have been brought in. We can immediately admit 500 patients if needed,” said Dean Dr Pradeep Angre. The Mulund jumbo facility has 235 beds filled with Covid-19 patients, up from 150 until January end.

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded more than 1,000 cases for the second day. With 1,145 fresh cases, active infections have increased to 7,583. Maharashtra recorded 8,702 new cases and 56 deaths on Thursday. The state’s toll is close to 52,000.

At Fortis hospital in Mulund, admissions have increased by 30 per cent in the intensive care unit. “Most patients are elderly. I assume these people were extremely careful initially during the pandemic.

In January, when we saw a lull in cases, they started venturing out and that is how they got infected,” said intensive care specialist Dr Rahul Pandit.

He added that he has come across a few families where both elderly parents have been infected and their children are at home with mild or no symptoms. “It is possible the elderly people are getting infected by their children who are stepping out for work.”

In Powai’s Hiranandani hospital, only two ICU beds and one bed in the general ward were vacant for Covid-19 patients on Thursday. The hospital has 69 Covid-19 patients admitted. “The new cases are similar to what we had seen earlier. Very few require ICU admission,” said CEO Dr Sujit Chatterjee.

BMC data shows 70 to 80 per cent of the new patients admitted daily are asymptomatic and require no medical intervention. Maximum people infected are in the age group of 50 to 59 years in Mumbai, with 61,703 infected till date. Elsewhere in the state, requirement for beds is rising in Pune, Amravati and Nagpur belt. In Amravati, of the 1,393 isolation beds in hospitals, 954 are filled. Civil Surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam said they plan to add 200 more beds.

The district has been witnessing an unusual spike in cases since February, worrying state officials of a possible mutation. The district has 1,405 beds in Covid-19 care centres to quarantine and isolate people. Of them, 295 are filled. “We are increasing the number of beds to accommodate more patients,” Nikam said.

Across Maharashtra, 14 districts have more than 1,000 active cases. Mumbai, Thane, Amravati, Nagpur and Pune have over 5,000 active infections.

At 11,570, Pune has the most active cases.

Even as cases have suddenly spiked across multiple districts, Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas said there is no second wave of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. The state is focussing on improved contact tracing and expanding the vaccination drive to cover more people, he added.

Vyas said that Maharashtra will hold a day-long meeting with central ministry officials regarding the next phase of vaccination. “Guidelines are expected in a few days,” he added.