Maharashtra: Homeless woman, autorickshaw driver arrested in two murder cases in Dahisar

TWO CASES of murder were reported from Dahisar (East) on Sunday. In one case, a homeless woman allegedly killed a man who woke her up and asked her to leave the area where she was sleeping on the side of a road. In another case, a nephew allegedly killed his uncle over a family-related issue. Police have arrested the accused in both cases.

According to police, the first incident took place around 2 am near Rawalpada junction on SS Dube Road. The accused, identified as 50-year-old Sangeeta Bhoir, attacked Dilip Vyas, 51, with stones, police said.

“Bhoir is homeless. She is new in the area and claims that she was sleeping on the side of the road when Vyas tried waking her and asked her to leave. She got angry that Vyas had touched her and assaulted him with stones,” a police officer said.

Police said the second incident took place at 9.30 pm in Ketakipada. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Mangesh Gaikwad, who worked as an auto driver, attacked his uncle, Vinayak Gaikwad, 48, who was a labourer, with a cutter.

A police officer said, “Mangesh’s sister was married to Vinayak’s nephew and the couple were going through issues back in their village. Mangesh’s father and Vinayak had tried to reconcile the couple, but things went out of hand and Vinayak ended up slapping Mangesh’s father last month. Mangesh was angry over this and decided to seek revenge.”