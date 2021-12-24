Maharashtra: Panel directs govt to conduct third-party inspection of shelters for homeless

The state-level Shelter Monitoring Committee for Homeless on Thursday directed the state government to conduct a third-party inspection of all shelters for the homeless to check their facilities. The committee asked the government to submit a report by January 5.

The directive came after five persons died in Nagpur, reportedly due to cold, over the last few days. The committee had also sought a report on the Nagpur incidents.

On Thursday, a report from Nagpur Municipal Corporation was submitted to the committee. As per the report, one of the deceased, Ashok Sontakke (53), died in a truck on December 20 under Kapil Nagar police station, while Uday Bhute (54) was found dead in a guest house on December 19 under Sonegaon police station jurisdiction.

Of the remaining three, Dilip Nanotkar (65) died on a footpath in Ganeshpeth area on December 20. Nagpur corporation in its report stated that Nanotkar’s body was found in drunk condition. The identity of two other deceased persons, aged 50 and 60 years, who died in Sonegaon and Sadar areas are unknown. The postmortem reports of all five are yet to come. Nagpur witnessed a sharp dip in temperature in the last few days, with the lowest temperature recorded at 5 degree Celsius.

The committee directed the urban development department to ensure detailed inspection of shelter homes and arrangement of facilities like blankets and hot water. “We have asked them to conduct a third party inspection immediately of all the shelter homes in Maharashtra. It needs to be checked whether these shelter homes have adequate blankets and hot water facilities. These two are very essential things,” Ujwal Uke, chairman of the committee, told The Indian Express.

He added, “We have received a report from Nagpur corporation on the suspected deaths. The committee is examining it.”

According to data from Nagpur Municipal Corporation, there are 6 shelter homes in the city with capacity of 280 beds. Currently, 172 beds are occupied.

“All urban local bodies have been instructed to conduct an inspection of shelter homes and submit a report…” Mahesh Pathak, Principal Secretary, Urban Development department told The Indian Express.