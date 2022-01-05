Maharashtra: Home tests up, concern over unreported cases

THE SHARP surge in demand for at-home antigen testing kits amid the third Covid wave has become a cause of concern for the Maharashtra health department. Officials believe that many positive cases are going unreported as those testing positive are not informing the agencies. The Covid-19 national task force too has flagged the issue.

Even as active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose five times in the last month, the demand for at-home antigen testing kits also spiked. As per Sujit Jain, director, MyLab Discovery Solutions, the demand for CoviSelf has surged by nearly 200% in the third wave. However, the public health department has no mechanism to record Covid positive cases which is causing under-reporting of the actual daily burden in the state.

As per the protocol, each of the easy-to-use testing kits has a unique QR code to ensure traceability and genuineness. “When you take the test, you have to download the app and take a picture of the result. The report is submitted to the ICMR website directly. We take undertakings from all our retailers and customers,” said Jain.

However, it is not mandatory for the users to upload their results. A test drive by The Indian Express confirms the same. If the ‘T’ (Test) line appears on the card, the suspected patient is considered Covid positive. As the test results are already visible on the card without uploading it on the app, users may keep away from doing so to avoid quarantine and subsequently, flout the Covid-19 safety protocols.

“We are coming up with new advertisements to encourage people to submit their reports,” Jain said. “We are aware of the situation and will take the required steps to ensure that the positive cases don’t go unreported,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

“There is no data from home testing kits. It is a screening test, not a confirmatory test… If those testing positive don’t follow isolation rules, they will end up infecting close contacts,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.