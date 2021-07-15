Maharashtra Home minister seeks report on how dismissed cop was reinstated in Mumbai Police

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has asked his department to submit a report on how a dismissed police officer was reinstated in the Mumbai Police in May.

After being dismissed from the force for threatening and demanding a bribe of Rs 22 lakh from a liquor shopowner in January 2019, Inspector Anand Bhoir was reinstated and posted at the police control room two months ago.

Bhoir was caught red-handed by the personnel of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, who were approached by the shopowner. Following a departmental inquiry, he was dismissed by then Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Barve last September.