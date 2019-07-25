Maharashtra: Home guards to get own building, 34 trained commandants in state

IN A major boost for Maharashtra Home Guards and Civil Defence — a voluntary force tasked as an auxiliary to the police — it will for the first time get 34 commandants of the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DySP) who would be direct recruits from the state cadre. Prior to this, only resident volunteers, who were later trained, assumed the post of DySP and looked after an entire district.

The force will soon get an office of its own on a plot of land owned by it near Bombay hospital in south Mumbai. Currently, the unit operates out of a rented property located next to the sessions court in Kala Ghoda.

The state had recently issued a government resolution (GR) approving the hiring of 34 DySP-rank officers who will be recruited through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). “This is a significant move as till now, volunteers from the civil society were recruited to such posts and later trained. Considering they are responsible for entire districts, including the hiring of 2,500 personnel in each district, it is an important post,” an officer said.

Another officer said that in the past, it had been observed that in certain cases, people would use political clout to get appointed as commandant and use it to their own advantage. “This move will ensure that political appointments no longer take place.”

Home Guards Commandant General Sanjay Pandey said, “We had told the state government about the need for direct recruitment to the post of commandant for the home guards. We will soon start the process of hiring people for the posts.”

On the force getting its own office, an officer said: “While the force does have some parcels of land across the city, we had been functioning from rented premises. However, a process to construct a four-storeyed structure on the plot has been approved.”

Sources said that the tendering process should begin within the next three weeks, following which construction work will start. “We already have a training facility at the plot. Besides the office, we will also build guesthouses where our commandants can stay when they visit the headquarters,” an officer said.

The over 50,000-strong force was formalised in the aftermath of the Indo-China war of 1962 to have a trained citizenry in case of external aggression.

Apart from assisting the police in matters of law and order, the officers are active in various fields of social activities and emergencies like in cases of rescues, fires, floods, earthquakes and cyclones among others. They are also called to maintain essential services and the line of supply during strikes.