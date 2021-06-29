Maharashtra home dept to start clearing pending transfers of cops next month

A senior home department officer said there were 243 officers of the rank of SP and additional SP belonging to the IPS and state police, and 85 were due.

The state home department is all set to transfer officers of additional superintendents and superintendents of police in the next one month as they have completed two years and some will complete by July 31.

At present, there is a general ban on transfers due to Covid-19 and one of the reasons is to save money. The additional DG (establishment) K K Sarangal has sent a letter to all heads of department, and also to prepare a proposal. In the list, 34 IPS and state police service officers have asked for transfers.

Besides, there are 56 officers of the state police and of additional superintendent rank, who are also due for transfer. Some are posted in Mumbai.

A senior home department officer said there were 243 officers of the rank of SP and additional SP belonging to the IPS and state police, and 85 were due. The state government will soon make exemption and allow these transfers, the officer added.