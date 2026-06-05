Maharashtra hit by heatwave in May, delayed monsoon arrival; state-wide dam water level drops to 27%

The water level in Maharashtra dams has dropped to 27 per cent on Thursday, a little below last year’s reading of 30 per cent for the corresponding date (June 4). Against the maximum live water capacity of 40,847.90 TMC in 3,028 dams across Maharashtra, the current water level is 11,078.55 TMC.

The shrinking water level, coupled with the delayed monsoon, has alarmed the state government, which has directed district collectors and authorities to quickly adopt water conservation schemes.

Highly placed sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD) said, “Until April, the water levels in dams compared to last year for the same period were better. But in the month of May, which witnessed an intense heat wave across Maharashtra, the dam water shrank rapidly. Evaporation of water is cited as one of the reasons.”