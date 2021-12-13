Maharashtra: Hindu woman assaulted by mob for wearing burkha, two arrested

Two persons have been arrested for beating up a couple in Akola district of Maharashtra, police said. The arrested persons were part of a mob that attacked the couple and also assaulted their friend after purportedly finding out that the woman was wearing a burkha despite being a Hindu. Notably, the police took the action after the video of the assault became viral on social media, although no FIR has yet been registered in the case.

The incident allegedly took place in an area under the jurisdiction of Ural police station last week. The couple and their friend were confronted by a mob comprising both Hindus and Muslims while they were riding a bike.

“After finding out that all three of them were Hindus, the mob started assaulting them. Based on the video we have managed to trace and arrest two accused who are from the minority community,” said a police officer from Ural police station.

The officer added, “As the couple feared that their parents would find out, they did not lodge an FIR. So, we arrested the two assaulters under Section 151 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC. We have taken prevention action against them to ensure that they do not repeat the crime.”