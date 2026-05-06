Hindi exam for government staff sparks fresh language row in Maharashtra; MNS warns of stir

A MNS leader said they would strongly oppose the Hindi exam if it were made compulsory for officers. (File Photo)

A fresh language row has erupted in Maharashtra after the state government decided to conduct a Hindi language examination for gazetted government officers and employees, drawing sharp opposition from the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which warned of protests if the move is enforced.

The Maharashtra Government’s Language Directorate has scheduled the examination on June 28 in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. While the government has not yet publicly issued a detailed clarification of the examination’s purpose, Marathi-language activists and political groups have questioned the need for Hindi testing in a state where Marathi is the official language.

The development comes weeks after the Maharashtra Government pushed for auto-rickshaw drivers to know Marathi, reviving wider debates around language, identity and regional politics in the state.