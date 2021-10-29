Maharashtra recorded highest number of suicides in country in 2020: NCRB data

Maharashtra reported the highest number of suicides across the country in 2020, according to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data. As per the data, the state has contributed 13 per cent to the total number of suicide cases registered in India last year, according to data released on Friday.

According to statistics, Maharashtra reported 19,909 cases of suicide followed by Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka with 16,883, 14,578, 13,103 and 12,259 cases respectively. These five states, with the maximum number of suicide cases, together accounted for 50.1 per cent of the total suicides reported in the country. The remaining 49.9 per cent of suicides were reported in the rest of the 23 states and eight Union Territories.

With 18,916 deaths in 2019, Maharashtra had reported the highest number of suicides in the country and had contributed to 13.6 per cent of the total suicide figure. It was followed by Tamil Nadu (13,493), West Bengal (12,665), Madhya Pradesh (12,457) and Karnataka (11,288). The statistics further reveal that of 19,909 victims, 4,176, including 349 women, were daily wage earners.

A police officer said that almost all the daily wage earners had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, which had a heavy impact on their livelihood that forced them to end their lives.

As many as 1,648 suicides were committed by students of which 287 took the step after failing in their examinations. This was followed by 2,570 housewives, 1,702 people working in the private sector and 299 government servants.

The statistics revealed that 1,341 people in Maharashtra died by suicide due to bankruptcy while 625 ended their life due to unemployment in 2020. As many as 730 people took the extreme step owing to problems in their marriage.

Psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty said, “The numbers have never risen by this huge a percentage. As in the past, it has only grown marginally which is by three or four per cent, but last year due to Covid-19, the total number of suicide has increased by 10 per cent and it says a lot.”

Among the major cities in the country, Mumbai reported 1,282 cases of suicide. Delhi reported the highest number of cases (3,025) followed by Chennai (2,430) and Bengaluru (2,196).

As many as 736, 685 and 313 people died by suicide in Pune, Nagpur and Nashik respectively.