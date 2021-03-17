scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Latest news

Maharashtra: Higher education dept hostels set to be renamed Matoshree govt hostels

As per the notification issued by the department, the existing government hostels, which are not being referred to with specific names at present, will be referred to as Matoshree government hostels, boys or girls.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 17, 2021 5:42:22 am
Maharashtra Higher education dept, Maharashtra hostels, Matoshree govt hostels, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express news“The government hostels are a source of support for children. To instil the feeling that the hostels are places of warmth and affection for them, it is appropriate to call it ‘Matoshree’ government hostels,” said an official.

The Maharashtra government has decided to rename the boys’ and girls’ hostels of the Higher and Technical Education Department as “Matoshree” government hostels.

As per the notification issued by the department, the existing government hostels, which are not being referred to with specific names at present, will be referred to as Matoshree government hostels, boys or girls. All new hostels that will be built by the department will be named Matoshree hostels, it added.

“The government hostels are a source of support for children. To instil the feeling that the hostels are places of warmth and affection for them, it is appropriate to call it ‘Matoshree’ government hostels,” said an official.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Higher and Technical Education Ministry is headed by Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. “Matoshree” is the name of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra (East).

Click here for more

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had renamed Nagpur’s Gorewada International Zoo as Balasaheb Thackeray Zoological Park in January. The upcoming Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway has been renamed ‘Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement
X