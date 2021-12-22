Maharashtra: High turnout reported in local body polls

Elections to the 105 Nagar Panchayats and two Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis under them on Tuesday reported voter turnout of approximately 76 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively, the preliminary estimates of the State Election Commission (SEC) showed. Last month, the SEC had announced elections for 105 Nagar Panchayats in 32 districts and two Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis under them as well as bypolls on seats in municipal corporations and gram panchayats.

On Tuesday, voting took place on 73 per cent of the seats, excluding the OBC seats. The election for 27 per cent of OBC seats — which have been converted to general category seats by the SEC — will be held on January 18. The counting of votes for all seats will take place on January 19.

While the OBC seats were reserved in the local bodies by the SEC, the Supreme Court had put a stay on it on December 6 stating that the OBC reservation cannot be granted until the state fulfils triple test. The SC on December 15 had asked the SEC to convert the OBC seats into general category seats and hold the elections in the ongoing local bodies polls.