Maharashtra: Heavy rain likely in eastern Vidarbha on August 27-28

Rain lashed Pune on Sunday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) Rain lashed Pune on Sunday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in eastern Vidarbha on August 27 and 28. According to the IMD, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Hingoli and Amravati are among the places likely to receive heavy rainfall. Farmers in these districts have been warned and asked to plan their farm activities accordingly.

The IMD has also forecast moderate rains in parts of north Maharashtra and Marathwada region. According to IMD officials, most regions in central and western parts of India will experience heavy rain because of a low pressure system that has formed over the Bay of Bengal adjoining West Bengal and Odisha.

“As this system is likely to gain strength over the next 24 hours and move westwards over land, rainfall there would be widespread with isolated heavy spells over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan,” an IMD official said.

Over the weekend, hill stations Mahabaleshwar (60 mm) and Matheran (50 mm) recorded very heavy spells. This monsoon, rainfall over Maharashtra has remained fairly well-distributed. Only three districts — Sangli (27 per cent), Nandurbar (21 per cent) and Solapur (21 per cent) — have received less rainfall.

Some districts in parched Marathwada too have reported normal rains so far.

