Maharashtra: Heatwave warning for Vidarbha, Marathwada till May 5

THE MET department issued a heatwave warning for some parts of Maharashtra till May 5. Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, Beed, Osmanabad and Parbhani.

Advertising

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave-like conditions are likely in Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

On April 26, Pune recorded its hottest April day, as the maximum temperature soared to 42.6 degrees Celsius. Weather officials have predicted a rise in temperatures in the coming week and heatwave in some parts and isolated pockets in the state.

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded normal temperature. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature recorded was 25.7 degrees Celsius.

Several areas of Maharashtra recorded a spike in the maximum temperature with areas in Vidarbha and Marathwada around 44 degrees Celsius.