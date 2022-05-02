Maharashtra: Heatwave may prevail in isolated parts of Vidarbha, respite likely soon

The heatwave is likely to prevail in isolated parts of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on May 2 and May 3, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin Monday. However, in some respite from the heatwave, the IMD has forecast a drop in the day for maximum temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha over the next three days.

At most places in Vidarbha, the day temperature on Sunday remained 1.6 to 3 degrees above normal. Chandrapur in Vidarbha recorded the maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Isolated rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning are forecast for the state over the next two days. As per the district forecast and warning, the Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur districts in Vidarbha are very likely to record thunderstorms and lightning at one to two places till Wednesday.

According to IMD’s monthly outlook for May, above normal minimum temperature is also forecast for most parts of the state. In Mumbai on Monday, the minimum or the night temperature recorded at IMDs Santacruz observatory was 27.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. As per the seven-day forecast, the minimum temperature in Mumbai is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius till the end of the week.

Due to scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, Northwest and Central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with the average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

Several places in the country logged all-time high temperatures for April in the last week as the day temperatures rose to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave.