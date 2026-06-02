Maharashtra reports 286 hearstroke cases from March to May; six confirmed, five suspected deaths

Fourteen cases each were reported from Nanded and Yavatmal while Akola reported nine cases of heatstroke.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
2 min readPuneJun 2, 2026 07:52 PM IST
State health department officials said the maximum cases were from Chattrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), which reported 46 heatstroke cases followed by 28 in Nandurbar, 22 in Gadchiroli and 20 in Nagpur.State health department officials said the maximum cases were from Chattrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), which reported 46 heatstroke cases followed by 28 in Nandurbar, 22 in Gadchiroli and 20 in Nagpur. (Representational Image)
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A total of 286 cases of heatstroke were reported across Maharashtra between March and May this year. Of these, six deaths were confirmed to be due to heatstroke while another five are suspected to be due to heatstroke.

State health department officials said the maximum cases were from Chattrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), which reported 46 heatstroke cases followed by 28 in Nandurbar, 22 in Gadchiroli and 20 in Nagpur. Wardha reported 20 cases while 18 cases each were reported from Amravati and Buldhana respectively. Fourteen cases each were reported from Nanded and Yavatmal while Akola reported nine cases of heatstroke.

As per data, deaths due to heatstroke have been confirmed in six cases: two each from Akola and Jalgaon and one each from Gadchiroli and Latur.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency and can be deadly if not treated quickly. This is a serious illness caused by extreme heat. It happens when the body can no longer control its temperature and stops sweating. As a result, the body cannot cool itself, and the temperature rises quickly. Symptoms can include confusion, trouble speaking, dizziness, fainting, loss of consciousness and a high body temperature.

Several parts of Maharashtra have witnessed intense heat and at some places like Brahmapuri in Vidarbha the highest maximum temperature recorded was 45.7 degrees Celsius on May 29. Places like Chandrapur, Wardha, Nagpur, Amravati and Washim have also recorded more than 43 to 44 degrees Celsius temperatures.

Pune too is seeing hot weather conditions with summer temperatures climbing to more than 40 degrees Celsius on some days. As per state health department data, Pune reported two cases of heatstroke while in the region Satara and Solapur reported one case each.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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