Maharashtra heat crisis: 226 heatstroke cases, children collapsing as temperatures soar

Maharashtra has recorded 226 heatstroke cases and at least two confirmed deaths since March as prolonged heatwave conditions and high humidity continue to trigger medical emergencies across the state, according to state health department data.

The deaths were reported from Akola and Latur, while six other suspected heatstroke deaths are under investigation in Ahmednagar, Akola, Latur and Solapur.

The spike in cases comes amid repeated heatwave and hot-humid weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department across Mumbai and several districts over the past two months. On May 15, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and adjoining regions, warning of rising temperatures and oppressive humidity.

District-wise figures showed the highest number of heatstroke cases in Aurangabad (41), followed by Nandurbar (24), Nashik (19), Buldhana (17), Amravati (16) and Wardha (14). Cases have also been reported from Palghar, Raigad and Thane.

Among those affected was eight-year-old Nimit Khanna (name changed), who was hospitalised after collapsing while playing football outdoors during peak afternoon heat. Doctors diagnosed him with dehydration and heat exhaustion after he developed high fever, vomiting, dizziness and severe weakness.

Doctors across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai said they are witnessing a sharp rise in patients suffering from dehydration, exhaustion, fainting episodes, muscle cramps and heat-related complications as temperatures continue to hover between 38°C and 45°C in several parts of the state.

Dr Prashant Borade, Director-ICU at Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, said children, elderly citizens, outdoor workers and daily commuters remain especially vulnerable.

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“Children lose water rapidly and may become dull or irritable, while elderly people with existing illnesses are more susceptible to complications. Daily commuters and people working outdoors for long hours are also at high risk,” he said.

Doctors warned that heatstroke occurs when the body loses its ability to regulate temperature. Severe cases can lead to confusion, fainting, kidney and liver strain, and dangerous electrolyte imbalance.

Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent at Cama and Albless Hospital, said heat illness often begins with cramps and exhaustion before escalating into more serious complications.

“People with diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease or heart problems are especially vulnerable. Pregnant women and elderly citizens are also at greater risk during Mumbai’s heat and humidity,” he said.

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Paediatricians said the impact of the heat has become increasingly visible among children.

“Every week, we are seeing five to six children with dehydration, fatigue, stomach infections, skin problems, fainting episodes and worsening respiratory conditions,” said Dr Amit P Ghawade, a consultant paediatrician based in Kharghar.

Dr Asmita Mahajan, Head-Neonatologist and Pediatrician at S. L. Raheja Hospital, said adolescents involved in outdoor sports were becoming severely dehydrated.

“ORS, coconut water, lemon water and fluids containing the right balance of salts and sugar should be given regularly,” she said.

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Doctors also cautioned parents against leaving children inside parked vehicles even briefly and advised people to avoid outdoor activity between noon and 4 pm.

Dr Nehal Shah, Consultant Paediatric Medicine at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, said prolonged heatwave conditions should now be treated as a serious public health issue.

“People should drink at least three to four litres of water daily and not wait till they feel thirsty. Outdoor exposure between noon and 4 pm should be minimised,” he said.

Doctors further warned that high humidity and unusually warm nights in coastal cities like Mumbai are worsening the health impact of extreme heat by preventing the body from cooling effectively.

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“It is advisable to avoid cold drinks and heavy, spicy meals. Exercise should be scheduled for early morning or late evening, and direct afternoon sun exposure should be avoided,” said Dr Vaishali Lokhande, senior consultant in General Medicine at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai.