Maharashtra: Heat wave spell to continue for next few days

WITH VIDARBHA and Madhya Maharashtra regions of the state reeling under heat wave, above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures are witnessed in many districts including Mumbai on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature in the city climbed to 27 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was three degrees above normal. However, a normal maximum April temperature of 33 degrees Celsius was recorded during the day. As per the seven-day forecast, the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 25 degrees over the next two days and a mainly clear sky which is likely to be partly cloudy towards the afternoon or evening for the next two days. The day temperature is likely to be between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius for the next few days.

According to the IMD forecast, the heat wave spell is likely to continue over Northwest and Central India (which includes Vidarbha) in the next five days. The heat wave warning has been issued for Akola, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar for Thursday. The IMD has forecast heat wave conditions to continue in the Akola district till Saturday. In the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures were above normal by 4-6 degrees C in isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions. Akola was the hottest district with maximum temperatures soaring to 44 degrees Celsius.

IMD noted that the current heat wave spell, which started on March 27 in Rajasthan, adjoining Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh is not unusual. “Past heatwave data during 2017-2021 (5-years) for April shows this type of longer spell is not unusual,” it said.