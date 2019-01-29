Maharashtra: Health scheme to expand, rope in more hospitals

THE STATE’S health insurance scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) is set to expand on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) with the government planning to increase the number of empanelled hospitals and also include over 200 new procedures under the scheme.

The upgraded scheme will include knee and hip implants, and also treatment for anaemia for above and below poverty line patients.

Officials said with the existing tender ending this month, fresh tenders will be invited soon for the upgraded scheme.

With this, the premium paid by the state government for each family is expected to rise. At present, the government pays Rs 690 per family annually to the insurance company.

The MJPJAY covers 2.25 crore families and has 492 empanelled hospitals, providing 971 procedures. The cashless health scheme provides a cover of Rs 1.5 lakh per family. “We want to expand the reach of the scheme. We plan to add 100 to 200 more hospitals to allow more rural hospitals to apply,” said Dr Sudhakar Shinde, CEO of MJPJAY.

Pune, Thane and Kolhapur have the maximum number of hospitals under the scheme. With the inclusion of at least 100 hospitals, the reach in tribal and rural areas is expected to grow.

At present, 1,100 hospitals are in the waiting list to enrol for the scheme. In the last five months, 80 hospitals have been deempanelled due to non-performance, providing forged documents or need for infrastructure upgradation.

“This has allowed us to provide empanelment to other hospitals. But we have asked the government to allow the hospitals enrolled to have a larger coverage,” an official said.

The state scheme will run parallel with PMJAY under the Ayushman Bharat programme that only covers 83 lakh people in the state and provides a maximum health cover of Rs 5 lakh. Several patients requiring more specialised procedures, but not eligible under Ayushman Bharat, can now bank on the state scheme that is trying to match the 1,300 procedures provided under PMJAY.

The inclusion of treatment for anaemia, which will involve providing iron shots to women to boost their haemoglobin, is expected to benefit rural and tribal population where anaemic population is concentrated. According to the World Health Organisation, India has 51 per cent anaemic women.

Anaemia is caused by iron deficiency. Factors like multiple pregnancy, poor diet and early marriage lead to increase incidence of anaemia.