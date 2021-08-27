Maharashtra: Health minister Rajesh Tope suggests deferment of polls to local bodies over third wave of Covid

State health minister Rajesh Tope suggested that the elections to the local bodies should be postponed in view of the possible third wave of Covid-19.

The issue was discussed in the state cabinet Thursday. “Since the state election commission is an autonomous body, we will express our recommendation seeking postponement of the elections but the final decision will rest be with the commission,” Tope said.

State chief election commissioner UPS Madan said they had heard in the media about the state cabinet suggestion and were waiting for a formal communication.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government also wants to put off the polls till the Supreme Court decision on OBC reservation in local bodies is given. The MVA government has appointed a commission to prepare the data that will be required in the court. Tope pointed out that if the elections are announced, it will be difficult to control political activists.

Earlier this week, Madan had issued a notification asking the 18 municipal corporations to begin the delimitation exercise.