Maharashtra: Health dept proposes incentives for permanent doctors in remote, tribal regions

Under the proposal, a regular doctor will be paid Rs 6,000 for caesarean delivery and Rs 750-1,000 for normal delivery in remote tribal areas after they perform five deliveries in a month. (Representational Image) Under the proposal, a regular doctor will be paid Rs 6,000 for caesarean delivery and Rs 750-1,000 for normal delivery in remote tribal areas after they perform five deliveries in a month. (Representational Image)

In a bid to attract more healthcare providers to cater to the tribal population, the state public health department has submitted a proposal to offer incentives to its permanent doctors working in remote and tribal regions. The move is also aimed at placating permanent doctors in remote areas, who have for long complained of poor pay as compared to consultants working on-call basis.

The benefits under the proposal, which awaits a nod from the state finance department, will be extended to a total of 418 MBBS and BAMS doctors — 306 in primary health centres (PHC), 79 in rural hospitals, seven in district hospitals and 26 in sub-district hospitals. All the posts are in remote and tribal areas of Nandurbar, Gadchiroli, Nashik, Amravati and Chandrapur.

Under the proposal, a regular doctor will be paid Rs 6,000 for caesarean delivery and Rs 750-1,000 for normal delivery in remote tribal areas after they perform five deliveries in a month. An anaesthetist will get Rs 6,000 per case, and a paediatric will get Rs 3000 for treating a newborn or an infant. For minor laparoscopic interventions, Rs 750 will be offered per case.

The proposal comes close on the heels of an incident in Alibaug where a permanent gynaecologist had resigned from the civil hospital and later became a consultant with the hospital to work for lesser hours and earn more.

A consultant gynaecologist is paid Rs 4,000 for each caesarean delivery as opposed to a permanent doctor who receives a fixed salary between Rs 60,000 and 1,00,000 per month. The Alibaug gynaecologist had managed to conduct six to seven deliveries a day and charged the state government over Rs 80 lakh for two years. “For a long time now, several medical officers have complained about lesser pay than consultant doctors,” Dr Ajit Gawle, a former civil surgeon in Raigad, said.

A senior official from Directorate of Health Services said several doctors had demanded a better pay ever since consultants and specialists were offered financial benefits for serving in tribal areas. “We are hoping the proposal will convince permanent doctors to serve in remote areas where no one is willing to go. Our maximum vacancies are in these regions,” the official said.

Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, director of National Health Mission, Maharashtra, said, “Budget has still not been allocated for this proposal. We are waiting for the finance ministry to approve it first.”

