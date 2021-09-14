Maharashtra: Health dept asks all collectorates to conduct more Covid tests

The state health department on Monday directed all collectorates to increase the number of Covid-19 tests being conducted in their areas keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave.

A senior official said that the number of tests being conducted have fallen to 1 lakh each in the weekend as against 2.5 lakh on every weekday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas said, “I have told the director of health services to ask all collectors to increase the number of tests.’’

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, added: “Testing has gone down because the number of cases has gone down. Testing increases when the number of positive cases increase. However, we have asked all collectors to ramp up testing.’’

Officials said there is a need to ramp testing so that the department is not caught unaware if and when a third wave comes.

BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the number of tests have also come down due to the prevailing Ganesh festival. “The BMC will test people as they start returning to Mumbai from their hometowns after the festival,” he added.