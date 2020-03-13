Maharashtra: HC quashes govt order to postpone co-op bank elections

As per the earlier schedule, the elections were to be completed between April and June 2020.(File) As per the earlier schedule, the elections were to be completed between April and June 2020.(File)

In a setback to the state government, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed and set aside its decision to postpone elections to 22 district central cooperative banks, sugar factories and 8,194 village-level agricultural credit co-operative societies across Maharashtra.

The high court held the decision illegal, arbitrary and in contravention with constitutional provisions.

The Cooperative and Textiles department, through orders issued on January 27 and 31, had taken a decision to postpone the elections stating that its officials would be busy with Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojna 2019, the farm loan waiver scheme, and dealing with natural calamities.

As per the earlier schedule, the elections were to be completed between April and June 2020.

A division bench of Justices S V Gangapurwala and Shikant D Kulkarni passed the judgment on a batch of petitions filed by cooperative societies and other individuals seeking to set aside the government’s decision claiming it was done with oblique motive.

The petitioners claimed the order was illegal, arbitrary and in violation of provisions of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (MCS) Act. Senior counsel V D Sapkal for the petitioners claimed it is a constitutional mandate that the term of managing committee shall be for five years and cannot be extended beyond that.

Advocates D R Kale and V H Dighe for the state submitted that officials from the revenue and cooperative department had orders to implement the scheme within the stipulated period and the government intends to finish the entire loan waiver scheme by April 2020.

Kale claimed decisions were taken in the “larger interest of farmers” and it was imperative to deploy the field machinery of departments concerned and, therefore, the elections had been postponed for three months.

The decision was taken as per an exemption under the MCS Act and, therefore, it was legal, proper and in accordance with law, Kale submitted.

The bench noted, “At present, there is no drought-like situation in the state. No scarcity, no flood, disaster, fire, any natural calamity, which may conflict with the dates of the election programme. There are no state or Parliament elections ahead in Maharashtra.”

The court observed, “Government has sufficient manpower to conduct elections of co-operative societies even sparing officials for implementation of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojna.”

