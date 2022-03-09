Comtempt plea against Maharashtra for not following court orders pertaining to new land for High Court

A city-based lawyer has moved a contempt plea in the Bombay High Court against the state chief secretary and other government officials and entities, including the Mumbai Port Trust, for not complying with a January 2019 order of the court. The said order had asked the state government to look into the issue of shortage of space in the High Court and to find a solution within six months.

The court had in January 2019 directed the state government to take a decision about offering a large and convenient plot of land within six months for construction of a new complex for the court and communicate the same to the High Court administration.

The plea, filed by Ahmad Abdi through advocate Eknath Dhokle, said nothing has been done since the expiry of the six-month period. The plea held government officials guilty of contempt of court and sought an action in accordance with law.

The High Court will hear the plea in due course.