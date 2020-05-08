Maharashtra: HC lauds police efforts, but says no to extra-legal measures, punishments while enforcing lockdown

The court directed that no extra-legal measures or punishments should be taken recourse to while enforcing the lockdown. (Representational) The court directed that no extra-legal measures or punishments should be taken recourse to while enforcing the lockdown. (Representational)

While appreciating overall efforts taken by Maharashtra Police in ensuring proper implementation of lockdown across the state, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court referred to news reports and warned certain police personnel giving alleged unusual and humiliating punishments in the garb of enforcing lockdown.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rohit B Deo Friday directed the Maharashtra Home Department, through video-conference, to respond to a plea alleging human rights violations by certain police personnel in anxiety to strictly enforce prohibitory orders.

Referring to news reports citing instances of unusual punishments by the police, the bench observed, “This court has no reason to suspect the intent. However, the end does not necessarily justify the means… While extraordinary situations may call for extraordinary measures, the measures must have the sanction of law. Human dignity and rights cannot be sacrificed at the altar of extraordinary situations nor can the constitutional right to a dignified life be hostage to supposed intentions.”

The court directed that no extra-legal measures or punishments should be taken recourse to while enforcing the lockdown. “The police machinery has sufficient power under the provisions of law which would enable strict enforcement of the lockdown directives,” it said.

It was hearing a PIL filed by one Sandip Madhu Nair, through advocate Anil Kamale, contending that in an anxiety to strictly enforce the lockdown directives issued to combat COVID-19, certain police personnel were guilty of gross violation of human rights and such practices should be curbed. The PIL claimed that persons who allegedly violated lockdown directives, including senior citizens on morning walks, were subjected to inhuman indignities.

Advocate Anil Kamale said, “The alleged violators are photographed holding placards declaring that the violator is an enemy of the nation, the society, the family and humanity since he is a lawbreaker.” He further submitted that photographs of the violators have been published in prominent newspapers and have gone viral on social media.

Additional government pleader, K S Joshi, appearing for the state, submitted that it will take instructions from the Commissioner of Nagpur Police. Joshi submitted that while certain instances occurred in the first phase of lockdown, humiliating photographs have not been published by the police. “However, I am not in a position to make a statement, at this stage… and assure the court that such a statement shall be made on the next date of hearing.”

After hearing submissions, the Court said, “In view of ‘extremely disturbing’ averments in the plea, it is appropriate to request government pleader to ascertain whether the highlighted instances have occurred.”

The court asked the Nagpur Police Commissioner to hold the senior officer within whose jurisdiction the incident has occurred, accountable. Directing respondent authorities to respond to the plea, Justice Deo posted further hearing in the matter on May 21.

