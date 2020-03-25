Maharashtra: Having tested positive earlier, eight become first to be discharged in state

Across the state, health minister Rajesh Tope said at least 15 patients were fit for discharge. Of them four are in Pune, one in Ahmednagar and 12 in Mumbai. (AP Photo) Across the state, health minister Rajesh Tope said at least 15 patients were fit for discharge. Of them four are in Pune, one in Ahmednagar and 12 in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

Eight patients from Mumbai, who tested positive for COVID-19, became the first to be discharged in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The discharged patients include an elderly couple who had travelled to Dubai with a group of 40 and were amongst the first to test positive for coronavirus in the city.

Amongst those discharged is a three-year-old who had tested positive two days after her father was found positive after his return from USA. Her father remains admitted in Jaslok hospital, his condition, while earlier critical, now remains stable and he has been put off ventilator support.

Across the state, health minister Rajesh Tope said at least 15 patients were fit for discharge. Of them four are in Pune, one in Ahmednagar and 12 in Mumbai. Of them, the eight patients discharged from Kasturba hospital on Tuesday had tested negative for COVID-19 twice in a gap of 24 hours. The government guidelines mandate at least two tests to come negative before a patient is discharged.

A civic official said of the eight coronavirus cases, seven had no symptoms at all. The seven did not require any intensive treatment. Only one patient developed pneumonia that was eventually treated.

BMC officials said four other patients who have recovered will be discharged in two days. BMC has also asked the discharged patients to follow 14 days of home quarantine as a precautionary measure. The civic body will follow up with the patients to keep a check to see if they develop any symptoms and to ensure they are under home quarantine. On Tuesday evening, the BMC posted a photo of the discharged patients on its Twitter handle.

Across Maharashtra, at least 75 per cent COVID-19 cases have no symptoms. About five per cent cases have become severely ill.

