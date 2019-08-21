State has zero tolerance towards atrocities against women: Devendra Fadnavis

TWENTY-FIVE lakh women from across the state have presented rakhis to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this year.

At the Shakti Sanman Mahotsav held in Mumbai on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, “I had already earned the nomenclature of Deven(dra) Bhau (brother) from my friends and associates. But today is very special as 25 lakh sisters have come forward to convey their affection through rakhis and touching personal messages.”

Around two months ago, the state BJP women’s wing had decided to connect to the beneficiaries of central and state schemes through Raksha Bandhan.

“It is my resolve to see every women empowered and self reliant. Their rights will be always guarded. The state has zero tolerance towards atrocities against women,” said the CM. “Every woman has potential and this is evident in how well they multi task. Whether she is a homemaker or a professional or a party worker — each ably shoulder multiple responisibilities,” he added.

State BJP women wing president Madhavi Naik said, “We have received 25 lakh rakhis in two months. This figure doesn’t include the rakhis that are still being sent to the CM.”

Meanwhile, sources said the Guinness World Records has taken note of the CM receiving 25 lakh rakhis.