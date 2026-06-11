Maharashtra has set the goal of 5 trillion dollar economy by 2047: CM Devendra Fadnavis

While outlining Maharashtra’s significant role in Viksit Bharat, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday revealed the goal of making the state a five trillion dollar economy by 2047.

At the Niti Aayog’s eleventh meeting of the governing council at Delhi, Fadnavis described Maharashtra as the economic powerhouse contributing 14 pc of the nation’s GDP.

Addressing the meeting, he said, “Our vision of Viksit Maharashtra-2047 has set the goal of achieving a $1 Trillion economy by 2030, $2 Trillion by 2035 and $5 Trillion by 2047. All departments of the State government have prepared detailed action plans to be implemented for a period till 2029-30, accelerating sustainable economic development of the State,” the chief minister said.

Indicating that technology was driving the governance in state, CM said, “Maharashtra is rolling out MahaSarathi as a unified citizen data hub and transitioning to MahaDBT 2.0, which introduces a Single Sign-On, cuts application fields by 52 per cent, and reduces required documents from 17 to 8.” Whereas, he continued, “Maharashtra AI Policy, 2026, aims to attract over Rs. 10,000 crores in investment and generate 1.5 lakhs jobs by 2030-31.”

The CM said that the state is fast-tracking critical connectivity and other projects with unprecedented precision and coordination, with over Rs 2 lakh crores in mega-projects already planned and verified through the PM GatiShakti Portal. Maharashtra Geospatial Technology Application Center has been set up in the State, inter alia, for effective implementation of PM GatiShakti.

Along with this we have announced the MahaAgri-AI Policy, a transformative initiative that integrates artificial intelligence across the entire value chain and also launched MahaAgX, a secure data exchange platform to fuel startups and innovation, and MahaTRACE, a farm to fork traceability system to guarantee market trust.

“Through cutting-edge platforms, strategic partnerships, and startup grants, Maharashtra is proudly leading the nation into a new era of AI-driven, resilient, and prosperous agriculture,” Fadnavis said.

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Towards sustainable development in a time-bound manner, the state has enhanced the number of aspirational districts from four to ten and the number of aspirational talukas from 27 to 177 with special emphasis to human development in these areas, he added.

Referring to the school education initiative he said, “ We believe that schools must prepare students not only for examinations but for life, leadership, and innovation.” Maharashtra emerged as the first State in the country to comprehensively implement National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The reforms include multidisciplinary education, multiple entry- multiple exit system, Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), skill-based curriculum, internships and industry- oriented training. India’s first international level Educity is being developed in the vicinity of the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

As part of the labor reforms, state government has undertaken the implementation and alignment of processes under the four new Central Labour Codes, namely, Code on Wages, 2019; Industrial Relations Code, 2020; Code on Social Security, 2020; Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. Maharashtra has drafted the State Rules to operationalize the provisions in line with local requirements.

To promote tourism and employment the state has developed 100 Tourism sub circuits across the State under the Viksit Maharashtra Action Plan. This will establish the State as a global tourism hub for both signature and niche tourism, aiming to rank among Asia’s top three travel destinations for domestic and international visitors.

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A strong and diversified industrial ecosystem with over 63.85 lakhs MSMEs employing more than 2.5 crores people, the state accounts for nearly 31% of India’s FDI inflows.

The State’s policy is anchored in the Maharashtra Industries, Investment and Services Policy 2025, supported by a strong pipeline of over Rs20.3 lakh crores in investments.