Maharashtra: Has Lord Ram given BJP contract to collect toll, Patole asks in Assembly

Attacking the BJP over donations being collected for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Congress state president and legislator Nana Patole on Thursday likened the drive with toll collection.

Patole, raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly, said that the people who are not giving donations are being threatened.

“A person named Manohar Kulkarni came to me today and sought donations for the Ram temple. He threatened me, as I did not donate. So, I want to ask the government under which charity law can such donations be collected. Or has Lord Ram given them (BJP) a contract to collect toll? Who are they to collect donations using the name of Lord Ram?” he asked.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that it was improper to raise the issue in the Assembly, as the discussion was not about Ram mandir. “Those who are known to extort money can’t understand the dedication. If you have guts, let’s have a discussion on the Ram temple,” he said.

Narhari Zirwal, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, went on to adjourn the House for 10 minutes amid sloganeering by ruling and Opposition members.