Maharashtra has huge potential to become $1 trillion economy by 2027: Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that a concrete roadmap to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy with impetus on the holistic growth across the core sectors was deliberated at the state economic advisory council meeting.

The first meeting of the Maharashtra State Economic Advisory Council was chaired by Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran. The meeting focused on how to make Maharashtra one of the biggest contributors in turning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of having a five-trillion dollar economy into reality.

“The target is to make India a five-trillion dollar economy by 2027. To achieve the goal, Maharashtra will have to achieve a one trillion dollar economy… Our emphasis will be to scale up and make qualitative improvement in the lives of the common man… To make it happen, a holistic growth of Maharashtra focused on agriculture, industries, and infrastructure is essential,” Shinde said.