Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Maharashtra: GST dept arrests construction firm director, looks for two others in Rs 50 crore ‘fraud’

The department is also looking for two other directors of the company, Ashok Mewani and Narendra Patel. The Metropolitan Magistrate Court has remanded Patel to judicial custody of 14 days.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
June 15, 2022 1:02:58 am
During an investigation against Jaatvedas Construction Company Private Limited, the GST department found that the firm has availed fake input tax credit of Rs 11.19 crore from bills, amounting to 50.88 crore in inward supply from various GSTIN of cancelled suppliers.

The director of Jaatvedas Construction Company Private Limited, Hitesh Amrutlal Patel (42), was arrested by the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department on Tuesday under a special operation carried out against tax-evading firms.

