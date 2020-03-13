Maharashtra: Green schools, films on coronavirus awareness to be financed under CER

On March 6, the civic body had set up an executive team to monitor and follow up CER activities undertaken by corporate houses in Mumbai. (File) On March 6, the civic body had set up an executive team to monitor and follow up CER activities undertaken by corporate houses in Mumbai. (File)

THE BMC is getting big business to fulfill their corporate environmental responsibility (CER), for which guidelines were framed by the Centre in 2018, by setting up green schools, with rainwater harvesting and solar panels, and also rig up night shelters with computers for homeless children. Other CER projects on the cards are the rejuvenation of Powai lake, slum improvement, and awareness films on coronavirus.

In 2018, the Union environment ministry had firmed up guidelines that require every corporate seeking green clearance to set aside up to 2 percent of its capital investment for CER. The BMC had recently listed all such projects that are in the pipeline during a meeting with Secretary (Environment).

On March 6, the civic body had set up an executive team to monitor and follow up CER activities undertaken by corporate houses in Mumbai. The eight-member executive committee includes invitees from academia, domain experts and representatives of association of developers, architects and town planners as well as local residential associations. The ward officer concerned will be the nodal officer for each project.

The committee also plans to direct the project proponents to undertake other activities, including management of sewage through soil-based treatment, urban forestry through Miyawaki technique, investment in improving learning outcomes on environment issues and use of solar and other energy efficient equipment for infrastructure.

CER is applicable to multiple city projects, including infrastructure creation for drinking water supply, sanitation and health facilities, focus on learning outcomes in education, skill development, electrification comprising solar, solid waste management, rain water harvesting and urban forestry in community areas.

