Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022: BJP leads in 360 seats, Uddhav Sena in 158 as of 1.15 pm

Gram Panchayat Election Result in Maharashtra: In the ongoing counting of votes cast in the gram panchayat polls held in Maharashtra, the BJP emerged to be leading in 360 seats, while ally Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena was ahead in 248 constituencies as 1.15 pm. Meanwhile, Opposition constituents NCP took the lead in 232 seats, Congress in 195 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) in 158, according to claims by political parties.

Counting for votes cast for elections to 7,135 gram panchayats across 34 districts of Maharashtra started on Tuesday morning. Voting was held on December 18 and an average turnout of 74 per cent was recorded.

Elections to choose Sarpanch and gram panchayat members were announced for 7,682 gram panchayats in 34 districts, barring Mumbai and its suburbs. However, candidates won unopposed in some constituencies, and therefore elections took place at 7,135 gram panchayats.

Following are the Maharashtra Nagar Parishads where voting was held:

Thane (35), Palghar (62), Raigad (191), Ratnagiri (163), Sindhudurg (291), Nashik (188), Dhule ( 118), Jalgaon (122), Ahmednagar (195), Nandurbar (117), Pune (176), Solapur (169) and Satara (259), Sangli ( 416), Kolhapur ( 429), Aurangabad ( 208), Beed (671), Nanded (160), Osmanabad (165), Parbhani (119), Jalna (254), Latur (338), Hingoli (61), Amravati (252), Akola (265), Yavatmal (93) , Buldhana ( 261), Washim (280) , Nagpur (234), Wardha (111), Chandrapur (58) Bhandara (304), Gondia (345), Gadchiroli (25).