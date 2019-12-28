Maharashtra govt yet to inform about transfer of accounts: Axis Bank

The Indian Express had reported Thursday that Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske had ordered that savings bank accounts of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) be shifted from private banks to nationalised banks. The Indian Express had reported Thursday that Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske had ordered that savings bank accounts of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) be shifted from private banks to nationalised banks.

THE AXIS Bank on Friday said that it has not received any communication from the state government or any of its departments over transfer of savings accounts of its employees and fixed deposits of government bodies to public sector banks.

“We have not received any message from any department in this regard,” said Rajesh Dahiya, Executive Director of Axis Bank.

The idea of pulling out salary accounts of the state employees and the Mumbai Police from Axis Bank has gained currency in the last week following tweets from Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, challenging the Shiv Sena leadership in the state.

This in turn had provoked tweets from Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and BMC’s Sena corporator Samadhan Sarvankar.

Appealing to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the accounts of the Maharashtra Police and the government be shifted to nationalised banks, Sarvankar had tweeted “enough of patronage to Axis Bank”, indirectly hitting out at Fadnavis’ wife, an employee of Axis Bank.

However, the salary accounts of state police employees have been with Axis Bank since before Fadnavis took over as the chief minister. Dahiya said Axis Bank has had relationship with the state government and the Mumbai Police for over 15 years and its customers across the state are satisfied with the services provided.

“We have banking relations with the government and Mum-bai Police for over 15 years now. We are also empanelled with the police departments of many states. We have existing relationships with Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Border Security force, ITBP, CISF and CRPF among others. We are confident that the police, armed forces and government departments are satisfied with the services of the bank,” he added.

“Services to uniformed forces, both Army and police, have been an area of focus and pride for Axis Bank for over two decades and we will continue to invest in these relations across the country,” he said.

The Indian Express had reported Thursday that Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske had ordered that savings bank accounts of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) be shifted from private banks to nationalised banks.

The decision was taken in a meeting with TMC’s accounts department. Shiv Sena’s Mhaske had also asked it not to open any new account with any private bank. The TMC has several savings accounts and fixed deposits in Axis, HDFC and other private banks.

A senior Sena corporator said that a proposal regarding this is expected to be put up before the standing committee for a formal nod.

Besides, there have been reports of the state home department too deciding to transfer the salary accounts of police personnel, worth Rs 11,000 crore annually, to a nationalised bank from Axis Bank. However, sources in the Mumbai Police said that no such decision has been taken.

